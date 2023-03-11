INDIA

‘Demand for job for brother-in-law absurd’, Raj war widows tell CM

Countering the demand of the widows of Pulwama martyrs in Rajasthan that their brother-in-laws should be given government jobs, a group of war widows in the state met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday and said that it is not appropriate to give jobs to anyone other than the wife and children of martyrs.

Posting photographs of the meeting on Twitter, Gehlot said, “Salute to the war widows, salute to the sacrifices.”

The war widows expressed their views at the residence of the Chief Minister and supported the current policies of the state government.

The state government will always stand with the martyrs and their families, Gehlot said.

It needs to be mentioned here that the wives of Pulwama martyrs — Manju Jat, Sundari Devi, Madhubala Meena — were protesting outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s residence for the past one week. However, the police forcefully removed them the protest site at 3 a.m. on Thursday and took them to their village in an ambulance.

Manju Jat and Sundari Devi demanded government jobs for their respective brother-in-law, but the government’s argument is that there is no provision to give a government job to such a kin.

