The demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple’s key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of Apple’s transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook, media reports said.

Taiwanese company Epistar, which has been providing mini-LED displays to Apple for some time, said that demand for mini-LED displays for use in consumer electronic devices is decreasing and that it expects demand for mini-LED displays for use in dashboards and displays for vehicles to spike in 2023, reports MacRumors, citing sources.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels but after looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile.

These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs.

Moreover, Apple will reportedly launch its foldable smartphone ‘iPhone Fold’ by 2025, which is expected to feature a flexible OLED display.

The tech giant has been working on a folding iPhone design for years.

