INDIA

Demi Lovato teams up with Slash for rock ‘n’ roll version of ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

NewsWire
0
0

Pop-star Demi Lovato is all set to release a rock version of her 2017 hit song ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, which will feature Slash, the lead guitarist of legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses.

Promoting the track, Demi posted on social media, which Slash also reposted, “‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Rock Version feat. Slash. This Friday! Have your pre-saved?”

While the lyrics for the song will remain the same, the popular track will now have a heavier sound and an attitude packed twist due to Demi going more aggressive and the guitar icon’s hard edged heavy riffs, giving the whole track a different vibe.

According to Billboard, “Upon its original release in 2017, ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking her highest-charting hit. The track spent an impressive 36 total weeks on the tally.”

‘Sorry Not Sorry’ will follow a string of other rock versions of Demi’s prior pop hits. Back in March, the singer had dropped a harder edged, amped-up, guitar-centric version of her 2013 hit ‘Heart Attack’ which was followed by a rock version of ‘Cool for the Summer’ in May.

As reported by Billboard, following the release of ‘Heart Attack’, Demi said she wanted a new version of the song that was more representative of the harder edged rock version of her latest, ‘Holy Fvck’, which featured a mix of pop-punk, hard rock and some elements of industrial music and heavy metal.

Talking about her happiness about being able to give a new interpretation of her hit, she said, “I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music.”

2023071137643

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nokia, Apple sign long-term patent license agreement

    Arjun Bijlani: I have enjoyed every moment hosting ‘India’s Got Talent’

    Jeremy Allen White ditches wedding ring after dating rumours with Selena...

    WhatsApp bans record over 74 lakh bad accounts in India in...