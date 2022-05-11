ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Actress Demi Moore has shared a picture of herself, daughters and spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi.

Moore took to Instagram, where the actress’s daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis are seen sitting next to Mata Amritanandamayi as they posed for the picture.

Alongside the picture, Moore wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!”

The 59-year-old actress was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Songbird’, which also stars KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Alexandra Daddario and Paul Walter Hauser among many others.

Moore will be seen next in ‘Please Baby Please’.

