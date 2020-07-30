Why Demi Moore lost herself in her three marriages

Actress Demi Moore says she spent too long changing herself for other people, and is now learning to love herself.

The actress has been married three times previously, to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

“I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted,” said Moore, on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.