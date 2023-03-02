In a major achievement, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress) on Thursday wrested the Kasbapeth Assembly constituency – a Bharatiya Janata Party bastion for the past 28 years – injecting adrenaline into the opposition ranks.

On the other hand, however, the revelries were punctured by the inevitable defeat of the MVA nominee in Chinchwad, Vithal ‘Nana’ Kate (NCP), who trailed far behind the BJP’s Ashwini L. Jagtap.

Top Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena-UBT leaders gloated over the Kasba Peth triumph, calling it a victory of “democracy over dictatorship”, as celebrations erupted in Pune, Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Not mincing words, state Congress President Nana Patole declared it as a victory of “janshakti” (people power) over “dhanshakti” (money power) and the abhorrence over the BJP’s politics over the past few years that have brought only misery to the masses.

Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP’s “use and throw politics” it played with the Sena and even the Tilak family that has led to its rout in Kasba Peth.

The prestigious Kasba Peth seat, in a Brahmin-dominated area of Pune, was represented by the late Mukta J. Tilak – the great-granddaughter-in-law of the legendary Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak – and the BJP had declined a ticket to her husband or son for the bypolls, ostensibly alienating its traditional vote bank there.

“I am delighted by the MVA victory… If the people of Kasbapeth can emerge from the spell of so many years, then it won’t take long for the country also to come out of it,” said Thackeray in a loaded remark.

NCP state President Jayant Patil slammed the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP, saying they colluded to topple the MVA government (in June 2022) and soiled the state’s political atmosphere, and the people of Kasba Peth “have expressed their displeasure” over it.

Congress’s ex-CM Ashok Chavan said Kasba Peth indicates that the peoples’ mandate is going against the BJP, and Leader of Congress Legislature Party Balasaheb Thorat observed that the people have vanquished the super-moneypower of the ruling alliance displayed in Kasbapeth.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar termed it as a failure of the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Deputy Leader of Sena-UBT Dr. Raghunath Kuchik said that the people of Kasba Peth have chosen to vote for “democracy over dictatorship” and signals the first step towards BJP’s exit in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Other senior leaders like MPs Supriya Sule, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Arvind Sawant, legislators Aditya Thackeray, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, Anil Parab, party leaders like Clyde Crasto, Atul Londhe, Mahesh Tapase, Kishore Tiwari and more have congratulated Dhangekar and the people of Kasba Peth for their “wise choice”.

Meanwhile, the NCP’s discomfiture in Chinchwad is largely attributed to the presence of a Shiv Sena-UBT rebel, Rahul Kalate, contesting as an independent, who gnawed into the votes of both his BJP-MVA rivals.

Party sources indicated that all efforts to convince Kalate by the SS-UBT, Congress and NCP prior to the elections had failed as he insisted on getting the official ticket, claiming he would be the best contender.

The sources said that Kalate was offered a high post with any of the MVA allies, a Lok Sabha ticket in 2024, or an upcoming MLC by-polls nomination and other allurements, but he remained adamant, paving the way for the BJP candidate’s smooth sailing.

Meanwhile, Kasba Peth BJP loser Hemant Rasane conceded that though the party gave him the opportunity, “I was lacking and I shall introspect in detail what led to my defeat”.

