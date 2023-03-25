INDIA

Democracy under attack, says Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

A day after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that democracy is under attack and that he is “not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group”.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

“My voice is being suppressed,” Rahul Gandhi said and claimed that he spoke to the Speaker against the false accusations made by four ministers but was not allowed to speak.

He also alleged that the “relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani is not new”.

“I will not stop asking questions about whose money is the Rs 20,000 crore that has come out from shell companies,” he added.

The senior Congress leader further said that he is here to defend the voice of the nation, adding: “I am not scared of prison sentence disqualification and others I am not that type of person and they do not understand me.

“I am not going to back down and will be on the principle.”

Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in the 2019 “Modi surname” defamation case.

The Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People’s Act.

Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

20230325-131805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to use services of local body representatives to stop kids...

    Gang looting people after fake marriages in UP, four arrested

    Show a pet love and they will love you back a...

    Public-govt initiative transforms Srinagar lakes from dumping grounds to beautiful water...