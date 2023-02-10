WORLD

Democrats submit resolution to expel Republican lawmaker from Congress

A group of House Democrats has filed a resolution, seeking to expel Republican lawmaker George Santos, who recently admitted to lying about his educational history and professional biography, from Congress.

“We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so,” Congressman Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, told reporters late Thursday night.

Santos, the Representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district, has admitted to fabricating several aspects of his work history and education, following his election last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The embattled Republican freshman is facing several investigations but has refused to step down.

The resolution is largely symbolic and unlikely to reach the floor for a vote as House Republican leaders have so far declined to call on Santos to resign.

Santos and Republican Senator Mitt Romney had a tense exchange shortly before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Romney later revealed that he told Santos that he did not belong there.

Santos said on Wednesday that he thought Romney’s comments were “reprehensible”.

Expelling a member from the House of Representatives requires the support of two thirds of members under the country’s Constitution.

20230210-110405

