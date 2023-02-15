INDIALIFESTYLE

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday termed the demolition drive an assault on Jammu and Kashmir, demanding an immediate end to it.

A party statement said the JKPCC president lashed out at the government for demolishing residential houses and commercial buildings of people in Jammu and Kashmir, without serving any notice and termed the drive as ‘undemocratic and anti-people move, which is being done to terrorise the people’.

“The JKPCC president demanded that the bulldozer politics of the BJP must end and said the Congress party shall not tolerate this high-handedness, warning the government of serious consequences if the demolition drive against residential and commercial buildings is not stopped,” the statement said.

