Demolition drive to begin in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

The proposed demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments is set to begin shortly on Monday in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

According to Rajpal Singh, Chairman, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Central Zone: “Our employees are reaching there with bulldozers and other essential items. Everything will go according to the roadmap that we have prepared. We will get police force.”

As per latest reports, a JCB bulldozer and around 2-3 trucks have reached the spot to collect the debris that may accumulate after the demolition.

The Municipal Corporation officials have also started to reach the site of the demolition.

The officials were seen wearing a red band or a red thread on their arms so that they can be identified as MC officials if the situation turns volatile.

