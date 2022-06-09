INDIA

Demolition notice served on resorts of Goa’s Leader of Opposition

Goa’s Town and Country Planning Department has served show cause notices to two Calangute resorts, in which the state’s Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo is a partner, for violating norms, it was announced on Thursday.

“I don’t know to whom ‘Baga Deck’ and ‘Nazri Resort’ belong. I don’t know whether they are Goan or non-Goan. But I will demolish these structures… During my tenure as TCP Minister, I will demolish both these structures, as both are fit cases for demolition,” TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters.

He said that action against these structures will set an example that nobody is above law.

“They are misusing power for personal gain and benefit. These are fit cases for prevention of corruption,” Rane said, adding that all illegalities will be exposed.

“People who are involved in illegalities, whoever they are… action will be taken against them. We will not allow conversion of tenanted land, no conversion of non development of slopes, no conversion of khajan lands, no conversion and filling up of fields,” he said.

He said that some people are trying to misguide people over suspended outline development plans (ODP). “Our team is working hard to remove all illegalities from Calangute, Nagoa, Candolim ODPs, so we can finalise it,” he said.

