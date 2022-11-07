BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Demonetisation was a colossal failure, says KTR

NewsWire
0
0

Demonetisation was a colossal failure which crippled the growing Indian economy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

“What a colossal failure this Demonetisation was & let’s not forget how it crippled the growing Indian economy,” tweeted the TRS leader.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, alleged that this “half-baked” idea led to eight consecutive quarters of slowdown, subsequently landing in lockdown in 2020 serving a body blow to the vibrant economy.

KTR, who is also state minister for industries and information technology, was reacting to a tweet by a TRS member P. Vishnuwardhan Reddy.

Reddy posted a media report abou the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data which reveals that six years after demonetisation, the cash with public increased by 72 per cent from Rs 17.97 lakh crore to Rs 30.88 lakh crore.

“Somebody said give me 50 days, burn me alive if I am wrong,” wrote Reddy, who also posted a newspaper clipping about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement days after announcing demonetisation.

20221107-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS had 99% productivity in first half of Budget Session

    Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in Maha road crash

    RailTel IPO fully subscribed in day 1

    Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 15,750