Several thousand demonstrators here in Belgium called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis here on Sunday.

The demonstrators called for negotiations to achieve a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is the only way forward,” Thierry Bodson, President of the General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB), told the news agency.

“Let’s stop the fire … Let the politicians settle the diplomatic affairs, the people want peace, bread,” demonstrator Yvyes Eckman said.

Another demonstrator Isabelle Minnon said that “everywhere in the world when you take sanctions it is always the people who pay”.

