Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, President of Goa Forward party Vijai Sardesai on Friday said that the state police have become so demoralised that they outsourced security for their own event.

“It seems Goa police have become so demoralised and unsure that they had to outsource security at their own event,” Fatorda MLA Sardesai said.

He was reacting to the news published in a local daily that police had hired private security service for the cultural programme of Ganesh Chaturthi. Calangute police in North Goa had reportedly organised the programme.

“Dr Pramod Sawant should resign as Home Minister before he reduces our police force to the level of the NCC,” Sardesai further said.

Sardesai has been hitting out at Pramod Sawant, since the latter made a statement that BJP leader Sonali Phogat had died in Goa due to cardiac arrest. Sawant had initially said that ‘Preliminary it looks like cardiac arrest was the cause of death’. Later the case of Phogat was registered as murder as investigation had revealed that she was allegedly given Methamphetamine drugs.

On Thursday, Sardesai said that if Sonali Phogat’s family and daughter want justice, then Pramod Sawant should step down as Home Minister till the inquiry is completed by the central agency. “State police won’t be able to do it, they are under pressure,” Sardesai had said.

Sardesai had criticised Sawant saying that it was an irresponsible statement by Pramod Sawant that Phogat had died due to cardiac arrest. “Haryana BJP and Chief Minister have doubted the investigation done by Goa police and they have demanded CBI inquiry. This is because Goa CM had given certificate that ‘murder’ was a heart attack,” Sardesai had said.

20220909-160401