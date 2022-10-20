HEALTHINDIA

Dengue patient in UP dies after allegedly given Mosambi juice instead of plasma

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre incident, a dengue patient in Prayagraj was allegedly given sweet lime juice instead of plasma, and reportedly died.

A video allegedly exposing a fake blood bank unit from UP has gone viral on the social media. It has been shared on the social media by a local journalist.

To the unversed, both plasma and mosambi (sweet lime) juice ‘look’ similar.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a probe into the incident was underway and a test report was expected soon.

“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking a view of the rising dengue cases, the state government has restricted all UP doctors and paramedical staff from taking leave.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation here to apprise it of the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue. The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to inform it about the upgrade of medical facilities.

20221020-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 Indian institutes sign MoU to boost medicinal plants production

    New Zealand reports 11,382 new Covid community cases

    Remdesivir allocated till May 23 to States/UTs: Gowda

    Cloth masks are useless, say US health experts