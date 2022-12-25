INDIA

Denied discussion on China, Congress cites Vajpayee and Nehru

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, the Congress attacked the BJP for denying a discussion on China in Parliament.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was a first-term MP when he co-signed a letter to Nehru requesting for Parliament to be convened earlier than scheduled to debate the Chinese invasion. Nehru agreed. Now MPs can’t even discuss ongoing Chinese incursions.”

In the just concluded winter session of Parliament, the opposition despite all its efforts could not persuade the government for a discussion on the Chinese transgression issue.

The regular adjournment notice in Lok Sabha was rejected by the Speaker and the suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha was also not entertained by the chair. The Congress has been pushing for discussion on the issue to ‘expose’ the government but in vain.

This time with the new chairman in the Upper House the opposition could not press for an adjournment except for a few occasions and brief timings. Similar pattern was repeated in the Lower House as well.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge many times repeated that, “the discussion should take place in the House and the whole nation should watch it.”

