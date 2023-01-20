INDIA

Denied entry, woman delivers baby outside hospital in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A full term pregnant woman delivered a baby outside Hathras district hospital after she was denied admission allegedly for not carrying her blood test report.

A video showing the woman’s ordeal has gone viral on social media in which she is seen lying on the ground in a public place.

The incident took place on Thursday and the woman, identified as Kalpana, was “turned back without check-up”.

Her husband, Sanesh Kumar said, “My wife and I were denied entry as we did not have our blood report. The staff at the emergency room did not even listen to my wife who was in pain. Thereafter, as my wife could not bear the pain, she sat on the ground outside the hospital and delivered the child there.”

Refuting the allegations, chief medical superintendent, Shelly Singh, pointed out, “The woman was asked to provide IDs, such as Aadhaar, and was advised to go to the hospital’s antenatal room, but she decided to go out, where she gave birth.”

The woman and her child were later taken to the hospital’s maternity ward, but she refused to stay there.

“She probably arrived late and gave birth outside the hospital gate even before reaching the emergency ward,” said a doctor.

Chief medical officer (Hathras), Dr Manjeet Singh, meanwhile said, “A medical team has been formed to probe the matter and prepare a comprehensive report. Appropriate action will be taken once the probe is complete.”

20230120-091204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arijit lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of ‘Gaaye...

    Pilgrimage towns to get priority in vaccination: TN Minister

    Two held in K’taka BJP activist murder case, 20 detained for...

    LG chairs DDMA meeting to discuss rise in Covid cases