INDIALIFESTYLE

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son’s body to SSP office

NewsWire
0
0

In a heart wrenching incident, a police constable carried his two-year-old son’s body to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to prove that he was not faking his circumstances when he sought leave.

He alleged that he was not granted leave to take care of his ailing wife and child.

Constable Sonu Chowdhary, posted in Baidpura, said his son’s death was a result of his being occupied with police work for most of his time.

He said that his wife, Kavita had not been keeping well since the last week, and had thus applied for leave with the office of SP (city) Kapil Dev on January 7.

On Wednesday noon when he was out on work, his son reportedly crawled out of the house and fell into the pothole. The child was rushed to a hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

Officials there consoled the constable and persuaded him to go back to his house in the Ekta colony. He and his family live in a two-room house on the ground floor of a building.

20230112-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tyagi community stages sit-in outside Noida society over trees’ uprooting row

    Unanimous support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine:...

    UP family organises ‘terahvin’ to mourn death of pet rooster

    BJP leaflets seeking anti-BJP bootleggers list spark controversy in Gujarat