Denied promotion, Telangana IPS officer seeks premature retirement

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and director of Telangana State Police Academy, V.K. Singh on Wednesday sought the Union Home Ministry’s permission for premature retirement, nearly a month after threatening to resign over not being promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

The IPS officer of 1987 batch wrote to the Union Home Secretary that he does not want to be a burden on the government. He stated that he wants to work for reforms among people and serve Telangana.

“I have my own opinion that I should not be a burden on the government. Government should not be burdened with worthless people,” wrote the official, who is known for making public statements criticising the government policies.

Singh, who initiated key reforms in Telangana jails as Director General of Prisons, said he decided to go for ‘pre-mature retirement from 2nd October, 2020 – the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi – the apostle of truth and justice.’

“I joined police with great hopes to change the police system but I think I have failed in my ambitions. The government of Telangana has also not been much impressed with my services. My advice to better the services in the government also did not cut much ice. Perhaps my opinion was not considered worth it,” he wrote.

Singh had written to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar last month that he wants to resign if the government feels he is not worth promotion.

“I have nothing against any government. I thank the government of Telangana for the best treatment they have given to me,” Singh wrote to the Union Home Ministry.

He also said that the police service, if done with a sense of justice and clear conscience, is just unmatchable.

“If anybody wants to join government service, my advice is, he must join only the police. I have also learnt many valuable lessons in decades of service. One of that is integrity, fair play and hard work is not the only thing required in service to be successful. There are many other attributes too,” he added.

Last after he was transferred to the printing and stationery department, Singh had said that he would launch a mission to make Hyderabad garbage-free city.

He had also stated the “Bangaru Telangana” could not be achieved by politicians, but hastened to add he was not against the government policies. The “Bangaru Telangana” or golden Telangana is the slogan of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

