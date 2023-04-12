In yet another blow to ruling BJP in Karnataka, S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport, a six-time MLA from Sullia constituency, has announced his retirement from active politics after being denied ticket to contest upcoming Assembly polls.

Angara, who was denied ticket to contest Assembly elections, has decided not to take part in campaigning as well. He is known as the unbeatable king in Sullia constituency. He had suffered defeat once in the beginning and remained unbeatable till date. Bhagirathi Murulya has replaced him.

He stated that the present development has brought suspicion among party workers on whom to trust. The development shows the ticket for those who indulge in lobbying and no ticket for those who did not lobby.

“I won’t complain about the party and leaders. My own move went against me. Enough of politics, this is the end,” he stated. This is not the way to respect and honor the practice of honest politics for all these years for the party and for the society without any black marks,” Angara explained.

“My own honesty has proved to be a setback for me. Lobbying is not my character and this has proved to be a setback,” he reiterated.

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, senior leaders Halady Srinivas Shetty, S.A. Ravindranath had announced retirement from electoral politics. Former DCM Laxman Sangappa Savadi had announced that he will resign from the primary membership of the party. The developments have proved that BJP has a tough task ahead of Assembly polls.

20230412-143204