Denied ticket for MCD polls, ex-AAP councillor climbs atop transmission tower

After being denied ticket to contest the upcoming MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor on Sunday climbed atop a transmission tower, creating quite a spectacle in the area, much like the famous scene from ‘Sholay’ where a drunk ‘Veeru’ climbed atop a water tank after ‘Mausi’ turned down his proposal to marry ‘Basanti’.

The protagonist of Sunday’s drama, ex-AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, also alleged that his ticket was sold to someone else for Rs 2 crore, while clinging on to the beams of the tower near the Shastri Park Metro Station.

He was brought down only after the police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

Later, he alleged that a ‘cash for ticket’ scam is going on within the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming that the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections because he didn’t have the money to buy it.

He also named senior AAP leaders such as Durgesh Pathak, Atishi and others, claiming that they are not returning his documents even after denying him a ticket.

Meanwhile, AAP released the second and final list of candidates for MCD polls on Saturday night. In a statement, the party said that people’s choice has become AAP’s voice as old party workers have got precedence in the second list after emerging at the top of all surveys.

Before distributing tickets, AAP claimed to have conducted surveys to get citizens’ feedback on their choice of candidates.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi will go to the polls on December 4, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.

