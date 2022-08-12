WORLD

Denmark announces 1st tender for carbon storage permits

Applications for permits to explore and store carbon dioxide (CO2), “the first of its kind” in Denmark, will open from August 15 to October 1, said Danish Energy Agency (DEA).

The tendered area is located in the Danish part of the North Sea, according to a statement from the DEA on Friday.

The tender comes after an all-party Climate Agreement entered into on June 30, 2021, for carbon storage, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The capture and storage of carbon (CCS) plays a significant role in meeting the national climate targets, as the CCS technology can contribute to reducing emissions that are otherwise difficult to reduce in other ways,” says the statement.

“The CCS can also be used to create negative emissions,” it added.

Tender applications can be submitted annually, and exploration permits are valid for up to six years, said the DEA.

“If a suitable location for carbon storage is found, the permit can be extended for up to 30 years,” it added.

