Following a cross-party agreement in Denmark’s Parliament (Folketing), small merchants in small local communities will receive direct financial support and assistance to invest in green energy, the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs said in a statement.

The temporary support scheme sets aside 75 million Danish kroner (DKK, $10.7 million) to help small local merchants affected by high energy prices apply for direct assistance of up to 50,000 DKK, but only if they are located in towns with fewer than 2,500 inhabitants, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are in the middle of an energy crisis, it can be felt throughout the country and especially in the smaller local communities,” Minister Morten Bodskov was quoted as saying in the statement on Thursday.

“In many small towns, it is the local grocer, baker or butcher who is the meeting point of the community and we have created a good scheme, which gives a much needed helping hand to those who are affected by rising energy prices.”

The scheme enables merchants to apply for financial assistance for energy-saving measures, such as new refrigerated display cases.

The scheme is part of a 2.4 billion DKK inflation relief package announced on February 10. (1 Danish krone 0.14 US dollar)

