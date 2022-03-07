WORLD

Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU’s common defence policy

By NewsWire
0
0

Denmark will hold a referendum on June 1 on whether to join the European Union (EU)’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

The referendum is part of a new political agreement on defence reached by leaders of the Liberal Party, the Conservative People’s Party, the Radical Left and the Socialist People’s Party, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition, Denmark aims to meet NATO countries’ target defence spending of 2 per cent of GDP by 2033, with efforts starting to be made in 2024, according to the agreement.

The CSDP offers a framework for cooperation between member states, within which the bloc can conduct operational missions “with the aim of peace-keeping and strengthening international security in third countries by relying on civil and military assets provided by EU member states”.

20220307-145804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.