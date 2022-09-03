HEALTHWORLD

Denmark to start administering updated Covid vaccines

Denmark is purchasing 4.5 million updated vaccines against Covid-19 and its most recent variants for use in autumn, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said at a press conference here.

“The Covid-19 and influenza vaccination program begins on October 1. The new vaccine will be offered first to those over the age of 85 and nursing home residents by September 13 at the latest,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying on Friday.

According to Heunicke, the European Union has approved two new variant-updated vaccines that will be at the forefront of Denmark’s Covid immunisation strategy this autumn and winter.

“The vaccines have now been updated and they defend better against the latest Omicron variants. We also expect the vaccines to provide longer-lasting protection,” the Danish Health Authority (SST) said in a statement on Friday.

It noted that “the vaccines are considered to be very safe, and the side effects are the same as with the original mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines”.

The SST said that Covid-19 and influenza infections are expected to flare up in the coming months, and recommended that those aged over 50 get a booster shot.

It also recommended Covid-19 booster vaccination for pregnant women, staff in the health and elderly care sectors, and those social workers who care for high-risk patients.

