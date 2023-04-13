WORLD

Denmark’s energy consumption down in 2022 as renewables gain ground

Energy consumption in Denmark fell by 1.5 per cent year-on-year in 2022, according to preliminary figures published by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA). The main factors behind the drop were a 29 per cent decrease in natural gas consumption and a 3.4 per cent fall in coal demand.

According to the DEA on Thursday, the decrease in natural gas consumption during 2022 was a result of the increase in gas prices, which encouraged consumers “to save on gas”.

In contrast, consumption of oil products increased by 5.3 per cent, “primarily as a result of increased sales of fuel for domestic and international aviation from Danish airports.”

In the same period, renewable energy consumption grew by 5.3 per cent. Wind power and solar cell energy production increased by 22 per cent, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the nation’s electricity supply in 2022, according to the DEA.

In comparison, solar and wind energy accounted for only 47 per cent of Denmark’s electricity supply in 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DEA’s preliminary figures also showed that the dropping energy consumption contributed to a 0.9 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions from energy consumption in 2022. When adjusted for climate fluctuations and fuel consumption linked to net electricity imports, the decrease in emissions amounted to 3.8 per cent.

