INDIA

Dense fog covers Rajasthan; Churu freezes at minus 0.9 deg C

NewsWire
0
0

Dense fog and cold wave conditions gripped Rajasthan on Tuesday with Churu recording the coldest temperature in the desert state.

Churu registered minus 0.9 degree Celsius, the lowest temperature of the season.

Dense fog enveloped Jaipur due to which visibility dropped to less than 50 metres in the Pink City, Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu.

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued an orange alert for the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions while issuing a warning of severe cold for the next three days.

There is a possibility of dense fog till January 4, while there is a possibility of strong cold-wave till January 6, the MeT Centre has forecast.

The Orange alert has been issued for Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar districts till January 5.

A Yellow alert has been issued for Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Bundi districts.

In all these districts, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave till January 6 and has expressed the possibility of frost in the standing rabi crops in these areas. In view of this, experts have advised farmers to irrigate crops in the morning and evening, so that mustard and wheat crops can be protected from frost.

20230103-164403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pandemic dips building emissions, but long-term outlook bleak: UN report

    Posing as MoHFW officer, man dupes people of Rs 15 cr

    TN Raj Bhavan turning into a political camp, says CPI-M

    Reliance Retail names Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador, launches athleisure brand...