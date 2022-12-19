INDIA

Dense fog likely to continue for 4-5 days in north India

NewsWire
0
0

Dense fog, in the night and morning hours, is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days while cold wave conditions are expected to strike Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan till December 24, the IMD said on Monday.

“Following the light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains and moisture, dense to very dense fog in is very likely to be in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 2 days,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“Due to dry north/north westerly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather department also said that some parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience dense fog during the next two days. Minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-4 degrees Celsius over Punjab and adjoining Haryana and north Rajasthan.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the next 4-5 days.

20221219-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chirag Paswan slams Bihar CM over Muzaffarpur eye tragedy

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused Shariq recovers, police begin questioning

    Over Rs 21K cr defence domestic capital procurement allocated for pvt...

    Challenging yet rewarding: ‘777 Charlie’ director on shooting with a dog