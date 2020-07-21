Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts roped in for ‘Leave The World Behind’

Hollywood stars Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts are coming together on screen for the first time in 27 years.

The two Oscar-winning phenomena will be uniting in the film “Leave The World Behind”, which is based on Rumaan Alam’s upcoming novel. Netflix has acquired feature film rights to the novel, leading to what is believed is a blockbuster payday for the two stars, reports variety.com.

Sam Esmail, whose credits include “Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming”, is set to direct from his adapted script.