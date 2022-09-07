INDIA

Deoband seminary to convene meeting on madrasa survey directive on Sept 24

The Deoband-based Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom, has asked heads of 250 big madrasas affiliated to it in Uttar Pradesh to attend a conference on September 24.

Darul Uloom spokesperson Ashraf Usmani said, “The aim of the conference is to discuss and study the government’s recent directive on surveys of madrasas in the state and respond accordingly.”

The Uttar Pradesh government’s recent directive to all the district magistrates to begin a survey to identify ‘unrecognised madrasas’ has kicked up a political storm as many minority organisations have called it an attempt to target the community.

Several clerics supported the move while others sought more clarity.

Bareilly-based cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan said, “Why should anyone have a problem if the government wants to collect data on madrasas? However, the state should first make its intention clear. It should also tell whether it is discharging responsibility towards recognised madrasas and being able to ensure teachers are qualified and getting salaries on time.”

Deoband-based patron of Jamiat Dawatul Muslimeen, Maulana Ishaq Gora, said, “The government’s directives are clear. The survey pertains to those madrasas which are not recognised. Those following the rules have nothing to fear.”

As per the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education data, more than 16,000 recognised madrasas are present in the state.

