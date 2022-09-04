INDIA

Deoghar airport row: Delhi Police slaps sedition charges against DM

The Delhi Police have registered a zero FIR against the District Magistrate of Deoghar in Jharkhand on the charge of sedition and under the Officials Secret Acts following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s complaint, officials said.

This comes a day after the Jharkhand Police lodged an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, Dubey’s two sons and others. They were accused of “forcefully” taking flight clearance on August 31 from the Air Traffic Control at Deoghar airport, which is not yet ready for night operations.

Dubey has mentioned in his complaint that he was chairman of the Advisory Committee of Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand. He said that on August 31, he reached the airport to take a Delhi-bound flight along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. They entered the plane at around 5.25 p.m.

He mentioned that a night landing facility was not available at the airport and hence a number of flights were being delayed and a case in this respect was pending before the Jharkhand High Court.

“I decided to take information regarding the high court case from the director of airport, and due to the short time, I didn’t even wear shoes and headed towards his office. But I was stopped by the Jharkhand Police and they hurled abuses at my two sons who were carrying my slippers. They threatened to kill me,” Dubey narrated in his complaint.

He alleged that it all happened at the instruction of District Commissioner Manjunath. Dubey said that the next day Manjunath went to the restricted area of DRDO at the airport where no one can go without the permission of PMO. The Airport director tried to convince him to go back but Manjunath didn’t budge and misused his position.

“Please lodge a case against Devghar DC Manjunath under proper section of IPC for obstructing me in discharging my duty, going to the restricted area of DRDO at the airport and exposing national security, also provoking Jharkhand Police to carry out assault on me,” he said in the complaint.

The Delhi Police after receiving the complaint have filed a Zero FIR under section 124A, 353, 448, 201, 506, 120B of IPC and Section 2 (ii) /7 Official secret Act.

The FIR was sent to the Jharkhand Police.

20220904-104804

