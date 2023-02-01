BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Department of Space to get Rs 12,543.91 crore for FY24

NewsWire
0
0

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 12,543.91 crore to the Department of Space for year 2023-24.

The allocation is for the Department of Space and other organisations under it like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its centres, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre – the regulator for the private sector space players – and others.

As per the Demands for Grants document, the allocation for the Department of Space for FY24 stands at Rs 12,543.91 crore, up from the revised estimates of Rs 10,530.04 crore for FY23.

The capital outlay for space research for FY24 stands at Rs 6,356.81 crore (RE FY23 Rs 4,553.15 crore).

The NewSpace India Ltd – the commercial arm of Department of Space – will get Rs 1 crore. The company had got an equity infusion of Rs 900 crore in FY22.

20230201-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IndiGo appoints Rahul Bhatia as MD; to focus on airline’s int’l...

    RP under scanner for role in RNaval resolution process

    Punjab CM invites German pumps manufacturing company

    GST rates on footwears must be 5%, 12% which was applicable...