Deportivo Alaves name Juan Muniz as new coach

Madrid, July 6 (IANS) Spanish LaLiga strugglers Deportivo Alaves have named former Malaga and Levante coach Juan Muniz as the replacement for Asier Garitano.

Garitano was sacked on Sunday after a run of five consecutive defeats that has left Alaves just six points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Alaves website confirms that 51-year-old Muniz, who has been without a club since being sacked by Malaga in April 2019, will be in charge until the end of the season, but does not say whether he will continue after that.

Although Alaves look to have a decent points cushion over the relegation zone, they have a difficult run-in to the end of the season, with a visit to play league leaders Real Madrid on Friday, followed by a difficult home game against sixth-placed Getafe and a visit to Real Betis, before ending the campaign at home to reigning champions FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the remainder of this year’s Copa Libertadores — suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic — could be held in Uruguay, according to local media reports.

The South American Football Confederation is in advanced talks about the proposal with the Uruguayan Football Association and government officials, the Ovacion news outlet reported, writes Xinhua news agency.

The plan would see clubs stay in separate hotels, with training and matches to be conducted under strict sanitary protocols, reports said.

–IANS

dm/bbh