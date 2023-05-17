INDIA

Depressed bank employee ends life by suicide in Lucknow

An assistant manager of a bank committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his rented accommodation in the Aadil Nagar area of the city.

Police said that the victim’s wife, Sarika Singh claimed that he had resigned a few days ago as he was not happy with his job and was depressed.

SHO Gudamba, Nitish Kumar said that the couple, originally from Gorakhpur, was childless. They had a love marriage and in February they settled in Lucknow after leaving Kolkata where Manish Singh, 28, was working in a bank.

“We got information from the owner of the house that a man was found hanging inside a room in his rented accommodation. A police team reached and found the door of the room locked, following which it was broken and the body was brought down and sent for post-mortem examination. No suicide note was found at the spot,” said the police officer.

“The victim’s wife Sarika, in her statement to the police, said that she had gone in search of a job as her husband was jobless for the past few days and was in a state of depression. When she came back, she found that the door was locked from inside,” said the officer.

Kumar said that the post-mortem revealed asphyxia caused by hanging.



