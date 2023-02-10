Ashish Kumar Namdev, a student of M.Sc final year of the Chemistry department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), died at SSL hospital after consuming pesticide in his room at Dalmia hostel on varsity campus.

He was being treated for depression and had also attempted suicide while preparing for competitive exams at Kota, Rajasthan six years ago.

Pravin Kumar Singh, ACP Bhelupur, said, “After consuming pesticide, Ashish Kumar Namdev was lying in an unconscious state in his hostel room and was rushed to the SSL Hospital by other inmates. Namdev died during the course of treatment on Thursday.

“During initial investigation it has come to light that Namdev was depressed and being treated for bipolar disorder for the past six months. He had also attempted suicide when he was studying in Kota in 2017,” said the ACP.

The family of the deceased has arrived from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Hostel inmates said that Ashish was in depression, especially after he was not selected by any company in the placement drive.

