Depressed farmer ends life in Gujarat

NewsWire
A farmer, who was suffering from depression for the past few years, allegedly died

by suicide in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, police said.

The farmer — Shivraj Dhandhal — was suffering from depression due to financial constraints and social issues, his family said.

Mendarda Police Sub Inspector K M Mori said Dhandhal was missing since Monday morning.

“Family members searched for him throughout the day and around 4 p.m., they found his slippers nearby. Villagers searched for him and his body was found and fished out from the well,” Mori said.

Dhandhal’s body was sent for post-mortem. Primary reason of his death was drowning, SI Mori said.

Deceased brother Pradyuman told police that since the last few years, Shivraj was passing through tough times, the couple did not have a child, and since last two to three years, he was suffering financial loss because of crop failure and damage.

All these problems must have pushed him to take extreme steps, he told police.

