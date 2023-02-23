A 56-year-old man committed suicide after jumping from the balcony of the residential building in north Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Khemchand, a resident of I-block, Shakurpur. He used to work as a labourer and he has a daughter who works in a private company.

According to police, at around 6.15 p.m. on Wednesday, information regarding a person, who fell from a building in NSP complex, was received at Subhash Place police station.

“A police team rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to th e hospital, where he was declared brought dead due to multiple injuries,” said a senior police official.

On initial enquiry and on the basis of analysis of CCTV footage, it was revealed that the deceased was roaming in the balcony of the building and apparently seemed tense.

“In one footage, he was seen jumping himself from the balcony of the building. As per statements of his family members, he was under depression and his treatment was going on in LNJP hospital for 4-5 years. They also stated that the deceased attempted suicide 3-4 times earlier also,” said the official.

“We have initiated legal proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further enquiry is in progress,” the official added.

