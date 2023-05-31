INDIA

Depressed over his ‘ugly’ look, man commits suicide in Bihar

A man committed suicide by hanging self from a ceiling fan in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a native of Ekangar Dih village under the Ekangarsarai police station in the district.

He was reportedly under depression due to his ‘ugly’ looks and baldness.

The family members of the deceased said that Vijay had gone to his sister’s house in Bhagan Bigha on Tuesday, where he took the extreme step after writing a suicide note. His sister and other family members were not present at home at that time.

“He was undergoing treatment for his baldness, yet he was under depression. We have sent the body for post-mortem. We have also recovered a suicide note in which he mention the reason for taking the extreme step,” the police said.

