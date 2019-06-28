Depressed over mother’s death, 2 brothers end life in Delhi

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Two brothers allegedly ended their life by hanging themselves from ceiling fans at their residence in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Aggarwal (27) and Gaurav Aggarwal (24).

“The incident was reported to police at about 12.30 pm. Both the brothers were found hanging from the ceiling fans,” said police.

Police have recovered a suicide note, which states that they held themselves responsible for their death.

According to police, the siblings used to work with their father, who is a railway contractor.

Prima facie, it seems the duo were under depression ever since their mother passed away due to cancer on March 23, police said.

The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police suspect no foul play in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

–IANS

adv/vin