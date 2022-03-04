Depression moves further towards TN coast

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast on Friday and is likely to turn into deep depression bringing rains to coastal areas in the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coastal areas.

“The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 15 kmph during wee hours on Friday morning and lay centred at 8.30 a.m about 180 kms east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 390 kms southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 470 kms southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 530 kms south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu),” India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its 11.30 a.m bulletin.

It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and likely to move north-northwestwards off east coast of Sri Lanka till March 5 morning and then move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 48 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at isolated places is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema later on Friday followed by similar light to moderate rainfall, thundershower at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on Saturday.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall or thunder shower at isolated places very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday too, with light to moderate rainfall, thunder showers at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Light to moderate rainfall, thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, the IMD said.

It has warned of squally winds and rough to very rough seas and issued warnings for fisherfolk for coastal Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh.

