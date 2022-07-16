With the depression over northeast Arabian Sea off the Saurashtra coast very likely to move north-northwestwards along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and the sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening said thereafter, there will be no adverse impact of this system on rainfall over Gujarat.

Depression is a system that brings heavy to very heavy rainfall over and near the given region.

Over next 12 hours, the depression will move further off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and “thereafter, it is likely to re-curve and move nearly westwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during subsequent 48 hours”, the IMD bulletin said.

At 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the depression lay centred about 110 km west-northwest of Porbandar, 50 km south-west of Okha, 130 km south of Naliya (all in Gujarat) and 350 kms south-southeast of Karachi.

Gujarat is already rain-battered but the depression impact lasted till Saturday and “there would be no adverse impact of this system on rainfall over the state,” the IMD said.

Squally weather with higher wind speeds is likely over the Arabian Sea areas. In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the seas till July 18.

