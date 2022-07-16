The Well Marked Low Pressure Area off Saurashtra Coast has turned into a Depression – a system that brings in heavy rainfall – and likely to move north-northwest wards along the Saurashtra coast on Saturday.

“Latest observations indicate that a depression has formed over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra coast and lay centered at 8.30 a.m. about 70 kms, west of Porbandar, 100 kms south of Okha, 190 kms south of Naliya (all in Gujarat) and 410 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan),” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There will be rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat, including Saurashtra & Kutch on Saturday. Thereafter, there will be no adverse impact of this system on rainfall over the state, the IMD bulletin said.

It is likely to move gradually north-northwestwards along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly westwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during subsequent 48 hours.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over northeast Arabian Sea, adjoining central Arabian Sea, along & off Gujarat coast and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along & off Maharashtra & Karnataka coasts.

With sea conditions choppy, fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea till July 18.

Large parts of Gujarat, especially south Gujarat, have received massive amounts of rainfall during the last few days.

20220716-141004