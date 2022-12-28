INDIA

Dept of Post connects rural post offices with online transfer

The Department of Posts (DoP) under the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday launched an ‘Online request Transfer Portal’ for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

The DoP had the largest network of post offices in the world consisting of more than 1,56,000 post offices across India, of which more than 1,31,000 branch post offices were in rural areas, where the postal facilities were rendered through GDS.

The entire transfer process, from the stage of seeking applications from GDS to the stage of approval and issuing transfer orders, had now been made paperless and simple through the above portal.

The Department said the launch of online request transfer portal was a huge step in bringing transparency and accountability in the governance processes by leveraging technology.

The online process would also result in saving of time and resources. The transfer of more than 5000 GDS had been approved through the online portal in one go on the day of the launch.

20221228-231803

