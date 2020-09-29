Deputy Collector held for torturing wife in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (IANS) A Deputy Collector posted in Odisha’s Boudh district has been arrested for allegedly torturing his wife, police said on Tuesday.

Jharsuguda Town police arrested the Deputy Collector Sarat Bag after his wife lodged a complaint against her husband.

She also accused Bag of having an extramarital affair with a girl.

The complainant alleged that she had caught her husband red-handed with a girl inside a house.

The official and his associates allegedly thrashed her and brandished a gun threatening to kill her.

–IANS

