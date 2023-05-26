INDIA

Deputy NSA asks J&K officials to complete all Indus Basin projects in time

Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri on Friday chaired the second meeting of Task Force to ensure exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty, an official statement said.

Misri, who was on two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, took stock of progress made on various hydro power projects in the Union Territory.

“He emphasised upon the concerned officers to ensure that works on all the Indus Basin projects are completed in a time-bound manner to enable better utilisation of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty,” the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J&K and officials of the executing agencies concerned besides officials from various Union Ministries and agencies including Ministry of External Affairs and Commissioner (Indus), Ministry of Jal Shakti.

During the two day visit, the Deputy NSA also called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of ongoing steps towards monitoring of implementation of hydro power projects in the Indus Basin on directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Misri also met the top military and security officials in the UT and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the valley of Kashmir. He appreciated the role of all stakeholders in successful conduct of G-20 working group meeting on Tourism held in Srinagar recently,” the statement added.

