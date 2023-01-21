INDIALIFESTYLE

Dera Sacha Sauda head gets 40-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on Saturday from Sunaria prison in Haryana’s Rohtak district on a 40-day parole.

He was taken to Banwara ashram in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security.

The self-styled godman had applied for the grant of a 40-day parole to attend the birth anniversary of a former dera chief, Shah Satnam Singh, which falls on January 25.

Last year, he was granted a 40-day parole, 21-day furlough and one-month regular parole.

