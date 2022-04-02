The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has no jurisdiction in allocation of power from central generating stations by the Central government to the states, the Union Ministry of Power said on Saturday.

“The power from the central generating stations (CGS) is allotted by the Central government to the states on their request. The DERC has no jurisdiction in the matter. If any reallocation is to be done, it is only on the request of the state government; and that also in case any other state is willing to take the surrendered power,” the Power Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain vide a letter dated July 6, 2015 had surrendered power from 11 central generating stations which also includes Dadri stage-II thermal power plant of NTPC, with immediate effect, and to reallocate the same to other needy states, the statement said.

The ministry added that the balance power from Dadri stage-II to an extent of 728 MW was available for reallocation and, accordingly, on March 28, 2022, the same has been given to Haryana based on their request.

No request for withdrawal of the surrendered share had been received from the government of Delhi to the till March 28, 2022. It was only after reallocation of this power that the government of NCT of Delhi woke up on March 30 and wrote to the MoP to restore Delhi’s share from Dadri stage II, added the Power Ministry.

“It may also be noted that Delhi has relinquished its share of 756 MW from Dadri-I indicating that this power is surplus. Thus, if Delhi is really under crisis and have concern about their consumers, they should not have surrendered their share from Dadri-I,” said the statement.

As the reallocation to Haryana has already happened on March 28, any further reallocation can only be after hearing Haryana, as the state is now also an affected party and any withdrawal would impact its power adequacy plans, the statement said.

20220402-222802