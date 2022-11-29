SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Deschamps drops hints that France might make changes against Tunisia

NewsWire
0
1

France coach Didier Deschamps has dropped a bit of hint that striker Kylian Mbappe might be rested for Wednesday’s Group D match against Tunisia.

Mbappe scored twice as France sealed their qualification for the last 16 against Denmark on Saturday and also netted in the 4-1 win against Australia in France’s opening match.

However, speaking to the press ahead of France’s final group match against Tunisia, the coach implied that the striker would be rested, reports Xinhua.

“Physically he is very good. Does he want to play? You guys don’t know but I know,” commented Deschamps, who implied the chance had come for someone else to start.

“He’s part of a collective project and of course he has this capacity to be in the limelight because he’s decisive but he’s not 18 anymore.”

“Generally speaking, all the players want to play but they cannot all start,” said Deschamps, who insisted that in spite of the changes, his side would not take their foot off the gas in a match their rivals have to win to have a chance of reaching the next round.

“Momentum comes with results. The fact that we’re already through like Brazil and Portugal gives us a bit of leeway but we are not going to be relaxed.”

“The team that will play tomorrow will do everything to get the best possible result, even if I have this possibility to shuffle things around,” he said.

20221129-185204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manchester United go into derby with City without Ronaldo

    Education technology giants BYJU’S unveil Messi as their global brand ambassador...

    I-League: Mohammedans, Aizawl look to stay in contention for top 6

    Champions League: Several Challenges ahead for struggling Dortmund