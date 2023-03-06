New Delhi, March 6 (IANSlife) Design Factory India, with the support of the government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, organised dstories – Museum Biennale. The theme of the event, was “Creating Cultural Destinations,” and it aimed to promote art and culture in our society.

The event showcased various exhibits and interactive sessions and a tour of the Smritivan Earthquake Museum. The event brought together museum curators, design professionals, scenographers, writers, actors, students, enthusiasts, and industry professionals from across the world.

Siddharth Bathla, Creative Director and Co-founder of Design Factory India said “We are proud to have hosted an event that has celebrated and promoted art, cultural destinations, and the importance of museums. We will continue this journey of discovering and celebrating cultural heritage, and we look forward to future events that will bring art enthusiasts, museum professionals, and academics together.”

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, Arup Goswami and saw in attendance Dilip Rana IAS – Collector and District Magistrate, Kachchh, Harshadkumar Patel IAS – Appointed Commissioner of Relief and Ex-officio Secretary- Revenue Deptt, Gujarat, and Dr Pankaj Sharma – Director, Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Gujarat.

The event also featured thought-provoking sessions by prominent national and international speakers such as Marieke Muller from Kossmanndejong on “Creating Experiences”, Sandeep Virmani, who discussed “Connecting to Culture,” and Dr Pankaj Sharma, who talked about “Gujarat Envisioning Museums.” Andrea Sartori’s session on “Executing Experiences” provided valuable insights into creating unforgettable museum experiences for visitors.

The event brought together people from different cultures and backgrounds, all united by their love for art and heritage.

