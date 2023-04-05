With the introduction of the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, users all over the world have been buzzing about it and figuring out what experiments they can do with it, and now it turns out that a designer has created an AI clock using ChatGPT that tells time with short poems.

Designer and blogger Matt Webb has developed this rhyming E Ink clock using ChatGPT that creates a short two-line rhyme that also tells the time for every minute of the day, reports The Verge.

According to Webb, the clock is powered by an old Inky wHAT screen and a Raspberry Pi that he previously had set up as a regular text clock.

He’d been experimenting with OpenAI’s (the creator of ChatGPT) language models for a while and came up with the idea of linking the two, the report said.

“There’s a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI’s API. The time is a parameter to the prompt. The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound,” Webb was quoted as saying.

He further mentioned that the clock generates new text for each display rather than drawing from a preset catalogue and that he uses ChatGPT because it is the cheapest option but would prefer to connect it to GPT-3.

“If I were an AI sommelier I’d say that ChatGPT is an easier drink with a long finish, very smooth, but GPT-3 is more complex and spicy,” says Webb (who also describes his work as that of an “AI sommelier”). “It’s tight with its words and has a better vocab. But not quite worth 10x the cost for something sitting on my bookshelves,” Webb said.

Moreover, the designer stated that the reaction to his rhyming AI clock has been so enthusiastic that he’s now exploring two routes to take the project mainstream.

First, a kit for hackers to build their own, and then a commercial product that is plug-and-play, according to the report.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has launched plugins for ChatGPT that allow the chatbot to access third-party knowledge sources and databases, including the web.

The company said that it will start providing access to plugins with a small set of users and plan to gradually roll out larger-scale access as they learn more.

